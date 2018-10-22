Star Pet Of The Week – October 19, 2018
By John Tesh
|
Oct 22, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

Here’s our newest Star Pet Of The Week!
That kitty pops up from nowhere and tries to grabs it’s siblings tail. Hilarious! Thanks to Kuzcopluscleo_ for the video.
Want your pet to be our next Star Pet Of The Week? Upload your adorable, quirky, lovable, funny pet videos to http://TeshVideos.com

We’ll feature the best ones on https://Facebook.com/johntesh, https://Tesh.com, and https://instagram.com/johntesh_ifyl each week!

