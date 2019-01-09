“Star Trek 4” Shelved By Paramount

The latest Star Trek movie has possibly been shelved by Paramount. Sources report that the 4th sequel of this Star Trek version has been in trouble since contract negotiations fell off with Chris Pine who played Captain Kirk and Chris Hemsworth who played his father. Deadline reports that Star Trek 4’s director S.J. Clarkson has moved on to the Game of Thrones prequel. There has also been speculation as to where Quentin Tarantino’s interpretation of Star Trek fits into this equation. Stay tuned. Did you like the latest version of the Star Trek movies? What would you change or add to it?