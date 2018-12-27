Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trailer Released
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 27, 2018 @ 8:13 AM

Star Wars: Galaxy’ Edge is making its debut at Disney Parks next year and Disney has released a behind the scenes trailer for your viewing pleasure.
The trailer shows off the rides that will be at the parks and gives you a look at the park itself.
The attraction is set on the planet Bantu, which will also be introduced in the next Star Wars flick.
The park will also have restaurants, hotels, and other attractions that will fully immerse you in a galaxy far, far away.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Avoid Those Amber Teething Necklaces! Choking Hazard! Cleveland is Getting a Cat Cafe Ohio Dad Books Flights to Spend Christmas Eve with Flight Attendant Daughter Disney and Fox Deal Could Close Next Month People Told Jimmy Fallon the Worst Christmas Gifts They’ve Ever Gotten Caught On Video: Woman Chases Down Porch Pirate
Comments