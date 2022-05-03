‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ On Track for 2023 Release
After “The Rise of Skywalker” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” were released to mostly negative reviews, Disney pulled the plug on a number of “Star Wars” projects and moved others to Disney-Plus.
However, even though “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” was also removed from the release schedule, Disney has revealed it’s still being planned for a 2023 release.
The news comes via an updated release schedule from the company in which “Rogue Squadron” has been re-inserted under December 22nd, 2023. The production still lists “Wonder Woman’s” Patty Jenkins as director.
That bad news is production on the film still hasn’t begun, according to the Film website — which makes a December 2023 release a pretty difficult goal to achieve.
Can a special effects-intensive film like “Rogue Squadron” be filmed and released by December 2023?