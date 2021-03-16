Starbucks 50 Year Anniversary Drinkware Merch Line Features Gorgeous Metallic Mermaid Details

      Breaking News
Starbucks is celebrating their 50th year anniversary with drinkware honoring their iconic mascot, the mermaid.

 

The drinkware line includes mugs, tumblers, and cups and come in various colors including sea greens, ambers, and teals. The merchandise is available in stores and online with a price range from $14.95 to $24.95. Do you collect Starbucks mugs or know someone that does? How many Starbucks cups/mugs do you own?

