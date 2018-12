The day has finally come, you can now enjoy your peppermint moca right at your door!

Uber Eats announced earlier this week their partnership with 2,000 different Starbucks locations to bring America’s favorite coffee no matter where you are.

Although the duo wont happen till next year, I think were all looking forward at the chance to have your office’s Starbucks orders brought to your door. Would you use Uber Eats to deliver coffee?