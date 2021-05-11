Starbucks Announces New Funnel Cake Frappuccino
Starbucks is ready to kick off summer with a new frappuccino inspired by a fair favorite! The Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino has a strawberry puree, whipped cream, powdered sugar, and is TOPPED with pieces of funnel cake!
The limited-time drink is officially available now and will be on Starbucks’ menu throughout the summer. If that isn’t enough for you, Starbucks is also introducing a unicorn-shaped cake pop to the menu too! Would you try the Funnel Cake Frappuccino? What do you usually order at Starbucks when the weather is hot?