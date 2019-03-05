Starbucks Introduces the Cloud Macchiato in Collaboration with Ariana Grande
By Sarah
|
Mar 5, 2019 @ 7:06 AM
Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.

Starbucks is introducing a new drink that will put you in the clouds and it’s called the Cloud Macchiato.
The new cloudy drink comes in a caramel flavor and new cinnamon and lemon flavor.
If you’re wondering where the cloud part comes into play, well Starbucks has patented the machine that makes a “cloud foam” that made its debut last year on cold brew drinks.
These new drinks are on the Starbucks menu beginning today.
Do you think you’ll be trying the new cloud drinks? Do you still get confused when ordering at Starbucks?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Royal Family Lays Down “Social Media Guidelines” Brie Larson Got Emotional at “Captain Marvel” Premiere Corey Feldman Defends Michael Jackson In Wake Of “Leaving Neverland” Documentary Principal Reads to Her Students on Facebook Live Teacher Fired For Playing “Fortnite” With Students Pillow Hugging Cardboard Cutout Brings Police Response
Comments