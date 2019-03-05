Starbucks Introduces the Cloud Macchiato in Collaboration with Ariana Grande

Starbucks is introducing a new drink that will put you in the clouds and it’s called the Cloud Macchiato.

The new cloudy drink comes in a caramel flavor and new cinnamon and lemon flavor.

If you’re wondering where the cloud part comes into play, well Starbucks has patented the machine that makes a “cloud foam” that made its debut last year on cold brew drinks.

These new drinks are on the Starbucks menu beginning today.

Do you think you’ll be trying the new cloud drinks? Do you still get confused when ordering at Starbucks?