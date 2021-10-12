      Weather Alert

Starbucks’ Seasonal Products Return to Stores, Including Gingerbread Coffee

Oct 12, 2021 @ 10:38am

Starbucks is getting a head start on the holidays by bringing back some seasonal favorites and introducing new ones!

Of course, returning again this year is Starbucks’ Holiday Blend, which Latin American and Indonesian beans in ground or roast form.

Favorites such as Peppermint Mocha Flavored Coffee and Iced Espresso Peppermint Mocha are back to put you in the holiday spirit as will the brand’s Teavana White Peppermint tea!

This year, you can find the new Gingerbread Flavored Coffee, combining the tastes of cinnamon and clove!

Do you ever get any of Starbucks’ holiday drinks or products? Which is your all-time favorite to get from Starbucks?

Popular Posts
Ed Sheeran Announced As Mega Mentor On “The Voice”
Burger King Doubles Down With Impossible Nuggets
New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer
Joaquin Phoenix Hints A ‘Joker’ Sequel Could Happen
Justin Bieber and Diane Keaton mourn the loss of a loved one in “Ghost” video
Connect With Us Listen To Us On