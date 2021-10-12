Starbucks’ Seasonal Products Return to Stores, Including Gingerbread Coffee
Starbucks is getting a head start on the holidays by bringing back some seasonal favorites and introducing new ones!
Of course, returning again this year is Starbucks’ Holiday Blend, which Latin American and Indonesian beans in ground or roast form.
Favorites such as Peppermint Mocha Flavored Coffee and Iced Espresso Peppermint Mocha are back to put you in the holiday spirit as will the brand’s Teavana White Peppermint tea!
This year, you can find the new Gingerbread Flavored Coffee, combining the tastes of cinnamon and clove!
Do you ever get any of Starbucks’ holiday drinks or products? Which is your all-time favorite to get from Starbucks?