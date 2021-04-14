      Weather Alert

Starbucks Shared A Caramel Coffee Bomb Recipe That Uses Their At Home Products

Apr 13, 2021 @ 11:56pm

Drink bombs have increased in popularity and include everything from hot cocoa bombs to tea bombs, to cocktail bombs and now to coffee bombs. Starbucks just shared their caramel coffee bomb recipe and it looks so easy and delicious.

Ingredients: Starbucks brand caramel ground coffee and espresso roast, dark chocolate, caramel sauce, and caramel candies for the top (optional). You will need a silicone mold to create the bomb.  The rest of the instructions are easy and takes about an hour. What is your favorite drink bomb? Have you tried making your own drink bomb with various ingredients?

