Starbucks Staying Safe With Holiday Cups

It’s November, and that means Starbucks is moving on from Pumpkin Spice and plowing forward with holiday drinks in their signature holiday cups. This year, Starbucks will be playing it safe with the cup designs to avoid the drama from last year’s cups. The cups will have more of a throwback theme and are said to be inspired by the company’s coffee heritage and the spirit of the season. Starbucks has received backlash for the cups since 2015, with complaints like “they weren’t Christmas-y enough” or like in 2017 when customers thought a cup was showing pro-gay images. Holiday drinks in the safer designed reusable holiday cups make their debut on Friday. What’s your favorite holiday drink from Starbucks?