Starbucks’s New Seasonal Drink Is….

Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.

The Witch’s Brew!

Forget Pumpkin Spice! Starbucks has a spooky Halloween drink for you to try.

The Witch’s Brew Frappuccino arrived in stores on Thursday.

It’s made with orange creme Frappuccino, a green chia-seed swirl, and whipped cream. It looks like a scary concoction.

The drink is available for a limited time.

Take a sip, lift the curse. ✨#WitchsBrewFrappuccino

(US, Canada, & Mexico, while supplies last) pic.twitter.com/h9deYpNdAG — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) October 25, 2018

What has been your favorite seasonal Starbucks drink? Will you try this one?