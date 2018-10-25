Starbucks’s New Seasonal Drink Is….

The Witch’s Brew!
Forget Pumpkin Spice! Starbucks has a spooky Halloween drink for you to try.
The Witch’s Brew Frappuccino arrived in stores on Thursday.
It’s made with orange creme Frappuccino, a green chia-seed swirl, and whipped cream. It looks like a scary concoction.
The drink is available for a limited time.
Take a sip, lift the curse. ✨#WitchsBrewFrappuccino
(US, Canada, & Mexico, while supplies last) pic.twitter.com/h9deYpNdAG
— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) October 25, 2018
What has been your favorite seasonal Starbucks drink? Will you try this one?