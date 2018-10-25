Starbucks’s New Seasonal Drink Is….
By Sarah Peters
|
Oct 25, 2018 @ 10:38 AM
Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.

The Witch’s Brew!

Forget Pumpkin Spice! Starbucks has a spooky Halloween drink for you to try.
The Witch’s Brew Frappuccino arrived in stores on Thursday.
It’s made with orange creme Frappuccino, a green chia-seed swirl, and whipped cream. It looks like a scary concoction.
The drink is available for a limited time.

What has been your favorite seasonal Starbucks drink? Will you try this one?

