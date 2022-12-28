Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Stark 211 Service Ends Soon, to be Replaced by Website

December 28, 2022 5:00AM EST
Share
Stark 211 Service Ends Soon, to be Replaced by Website

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Days are numbered for the 211 information line in Stark County.

Stark Mental Health and Addiction Recovery says the service is moving online, to starkhelpcentral.com

As of January 1, a recording at 211 will point people toward that and other resources.

Calls have reportedly dropped significantly over the years, with those seeking help favoring web-based assistance.

The new website is a collaboration of Stark MHAR, county Job and Family Services, the Board of DD, the county Family Court and Stark County Family Council.

Popular Posts

1

Louisville Woman Wins Big In Office White Elephant Gift Exchange
2

Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Still Together Despite GMA3 Hiatus
3

Teaser Trailer: Barbie
4

How To Wrap Presents Like A Pro
5

Jay Leno Shares About His Burn Injuries To His Face