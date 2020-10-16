Stark Absentee Ballots Delayed; Board Meets Friday Morning
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County absentee voters have been waiting by the mailbox for their ballots, and they haven’t come yet.
It has the Stark County Board of Elections meeting Friday morning, and people calling, wondering what’s going on.
The Repository says a Cleveland vendor hired to stuff envelopes for another vendor has gotten behind because of the absentee request volume in 16 countries including Stark and Summit.
They hope to have Stark’s 63,000 ballots in the mail Saturday.
The Cleveland company cites the volume of ballot requests for the delay.
The board is reportedly discussing its legal options Friday morning.