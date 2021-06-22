Stark Adding Access to I-77 from Tractor Supply, Other Sites
NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tractor Supply is promising 375 jobs at its under-construction distribution center.
In turn, the Stark Economic Development Board will be giving the company easier access to I-77.
As part of what’s drawing interest in the former County Farm property in Navarre, Sterilite Street SE is going to be extended south to Fohl Road.
That would give truck traffic a seven-minute trip to a major freeway… The distribution center is set to open next Fall.
Also, there’s “more to come” at the County Farm property.
Stark Economic Development Board President and CEO Ray Hexamer says they are working on 17 possible projects across the county.