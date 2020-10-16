      Weather Alert

Stark Back to Red Level-3, Now ‘High Incidence’ County

Oct 16, 2020 @ 7:41am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is now a “high incidence” county for coronavirus, joining Tuscarawas and Portage Counties.

52 of Ohio’s 88 counties are on that list.

Stark County has also moved up to Red Level-3 once again, joining 28 other counties including Summit and Portage ib the weekly color-coded coronavirus map.

65-percent of the Ohio population now resides in a red-level county.

Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties are at Orange Level-2, while Carroll is at Yellow-Level-1.

Governor Mike DeWine says all the alarms are going off, but residents can turn it around.

