Stark Board Of Elections Files Suit Over Voting Equipment Dispute with Commissioners
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Board of Elections has filed a lawsuit against the county commissioners in the Ohio Supreme Court.
The suit asks that commissioners be ordered to purchase the Dominion voting machines the board approved purchasing, including a motion to expedite the case, citing an “election-related deadline” on June 15th.
Commissioners have twice refused to OK that purchase.