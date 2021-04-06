      Weather Alert

Stark Board Of Elections Files Suit Over Voting Equipment Dispute with Commissioners

Apr 6, 2021 @ 5:49am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Board of Elections has filed a lawsuit against the county commissioners in the Ohio Supreme Court.

The suit asks that commissioners be ordered to purchase the Dominion voting machines the board approved purchasing, including a motion to expedite the case, citing an “election-related deadline” on June 15th.

Commissioners have twice refused to OK that purchase.

