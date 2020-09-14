      Weather Alert

Stark BOE Still Looking for Poll Workers

Sep 14, 2020 @ 5:53am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s taken some innovation by the Secretary of State and by county Board of Elections offices to staff voting locations this Fall.

With senior citizens who do a lot of the worker staying home because of the virus, there’s been outreach to lawyers, social workers and even barbers and beauticians to become poll workers this November.

Here’s how you can help: check this weblink or call (330) 451-7010 or (330) 451-7005 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use