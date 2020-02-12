      Weather Alert

Stark, Carroll Sandwiched Between Accumulating Snow, Heavy Rains

Feb 12, 2020 @ 7:30am

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern Ohio including Summit, Wayne and Portage Counties is going up, for 2 to 4 inches of snow and some freezing rain.

The advisory kicks in at 4 p.m. Wednesday and continues until 10 a.m. Thursday,

Stark and Carroll Counties are not in the advisory area as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, so we’ll see less in the way of accumulation, according to AccuWeather.

Several communities like Perry, Jackson and Plain Townships have snow parking bans in effect during the advisory period.

Meantime, there are Flash Flood Watches up for the same storm system for much of southern Ohio.

