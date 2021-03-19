      Breaking News
Stark Commissioners Approve $72.7 Million 2021 Spending Plan

Mar 19, 2021

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They requested $75.8 million dollars and got $72.7 million.

Departments under the Stark County general fund and criminal justice budget are seeing less money in 2021 than budgeted last year, as the county continues to play it safe, coming out of the pandemic.

Spending is down 1.6-percent from last year’s plan.

Management and Budget Director Chris Nichols expects the county to lose $2 million in interest revenue this year, with rates being lower.

The hope is that stimulus payments to residents will turn into increased sales tax revenue over the next few months.

