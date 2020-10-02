      Weather Alert

Stark Commissioners Approve Scaled-Back Capital Budget

Oct 2, 2020 @ 5:28am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Seven months after it might have been passed, a much-scaled-back 2020 Stark County capital budget has been approved.

Commissioners selected $1.7 million in projects from the $8.5 million-worth they were looking at as the pandemic was beginning to hit back in March.

$429,000 is going to the sheriff’s department for in-car cameras, with lots of departments getting new computer gear.

County Administrator Brant Luther says the budget director gave a thumbs up to the limited spending plan.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use