Stark Commissioners, Elections Board Meet Tuesday on Dominion Voting Equipment Purchase

Feb 2, 2021 @ 5:18am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County commissioners are meeting with members of the county Board of Elections Tuesday morning, asking about their decision to purchase new voting equipment from Dominion Voting Systems.

Commissioner Janet Creighton says the board did not fully inform them of their plans, which is how it’s supposed to work.

Creighton spoke on Canton’s Morning News on 1480 WHBC last week, saying the integrity of the voting systems is of foremost concern, though she did not speak of the controversy involving Dominion.

Some Donald Trump supporters claim without evidence that the company’s systems were manipulated.

Here’s information on the Tuesday 10 a.m. virtual meeting:

Call: (712) 770-5389 and key in the access Code 692732#.

And submit public comments and questions via email: [email protected]

