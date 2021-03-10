Stark Commissioners Reject Board Of Elections Recommendation to Purchase New Dominion Equipment
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 14580 WHBC) – The process, the price and the integrity.
Those are the reasons provided by one Stark County commissioner for the board’s decision on Wednesday to reject a recommendation by the Board of Elections to purchase new Dominion voting machines.
Commissioner Richard Regula says a revised bid by E-S and S came in at $180,000 less.
Regula also admits to concerns about the Dominion equipment, even though Donald Trump’s allegations have not been substantiated.
He also wishes the Elections board had been more transparent with its part of the purchasing process.