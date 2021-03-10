      Weather Alert

Stark Commissioners Reject Board Of Elections Recommendation to Purchase New Dominion Equipment

Mar 10, 2021 @ 4:56pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 14580 WHBC) – The process, the price and the integrity.

Those are the reasons provided by one Stark County commissioner for the board’s decision on Wednesday to reject a recommendation by the Board of Elections to purchase new Dominion voting machines.

Commissioner Richard Regula says a revised bid by E-S and S came in at $180,000 less.

Regula also admits to concerns about the Dominion equipment, even though Donald Trump’s allegations have not been substantiated.

He also wishes the Elections board had been more transparent with its part of the purchasing process.

Popular Posts
grocery giveback graphic
Free Groceries For A Month? Your Chance To Win Is Coming!
Leonardo DiCaprio Urges 37 Million Fans To Replace Meat With Beyond Burgers
More Than 55 Stark Vaccine Locations, Not Including Smaller Pharmacies
The Girl Next Thor: Natalie Portman Gets Buff for Next 'Thor'
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Jimmy Tackles The Latest Headlines With 'Breaking Joke News'