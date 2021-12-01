Stark County Coach of the Year and Player of the Year Honored by WHBC Tuesday Night

The 77th Annual WHBC High School Football Awards Banquet took place Tuesday night at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Canton.
The All County Offense and Defense were honored along with four major award winners:
Fairless Coach AJ Sarbaugh was named Stark County Coach of the Year
Harold Fannon, Jr of McKinley — the Stark County Player of the year.
The Jim Johnson Sportsmanship Award given to Dominic Salvino of Massillon
The Jim Muzzy Scholastic Achievement Award went to Thomas Butt of Alliance
Pictures from the banquet will be available for download at whbc.com by the end of this week. Thank you to Shawn Wood for providing the photography service.
And special thanks to our guest speaker Michael Munoz who now works with the Hall of Fame Village. A great talk with the young men about life and football. He brought his dad – Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz with him and it was great to see them enjoy the players and Stark County High School Football.
2021 All County Offense
QB Jack (Poochie)Snyder Canton South 6’0 165 So.
QB Jack Talkington Central Catholic 6’2” 215 Jr.
RB Brenden Craig Jackson 5’9 165 Sr.
RB Hunter Campbell Fairless 6’2” 185 Sr
RB Luke Roach Hoover 5’10” 170 Jr.
WR Caleb Lot Canton South 6‘2 170 Sr.
WR Brody Pumneo Fairless 6’0 185 Jr.
WR Harold Fannin Jr. McKinley 6’4 230 Sr.
WR Austin Brawley Massillon 5’9” 180 Sr
OL Alec Lehman Hoover 6’1 255 Sr.
OL Stephan Gales Alliance 6’8 310 Sr.
OL Stefan Monahan McKinley 6’8 320 Sr.
OL Colten Arnold Jackson 6’3 275 Jr.
OL Te’Jamere Nash Massillon 6’3 302 Sr.
K Robby Smart Hoover 5’10 150 Sr.
2021 All County Defense
LB Drew Roach Hoover 6’0 205 Sr.
LB Ben Holzopfel Jackson 6’2 225 Jr.
LB Logan Brady Lake 5’11 195 Sr.
DB Zander Bugara Hoover 5’11 170 Sr.
DB Austin Brawley Massillon 5’9 180 Sr.
DB Harold Fannin, Jr McKinley 6’4 230 Sr.
DL Marcus Moore Massillon 6’2 340 Jr.
DL Riley Campbell Massillon 6’3 210 Sr.
DL Drew Logan Hoover 6’4 230 Sr.
DL Mike Shimek Hoover 6’2 225 Sr.
DL Nehemiah Saipaia McKinley 6’1 185 Sr.
P Niko Paxos Jackson 6’3 195 Sr.
2021 Individual Team MVP’s
ALLIANCE BRENDAN ZURBRUGG QB
CANTON MCKINLEY KRIS WILLIAMS RB
CANTON SOUTH JACK POOCHIE SNYDER QB
CENTRAL CATHOLIC BENJAMIN HOPKINS OL/DL
EAST CANTON CHASE VACCO LB
FAIRLESS COLTIN COLUCCI LB
GLENOAK ISAIAH KNOX QB
HOOVER DREW LOGAN DE/RB/H-back
JACKSON BRENDEN CRAIG RB
LAKE TY MILLER WR/DB
LOUISVILLE CONNER ADELMAN RB/SAFETY
MARLINGTON CONNER EVANICH QB
MASSILLON DARRIUS MCELROY QB
MINERVA BRAYDEN COSTEA QB/DB
NORTHWEST JASON GREENFIELD RB/LB
PERRY KAM GILL DB
SANDY VALLEY BEN PETRO RB
THOMAS LUKE BURICK WR/SAFETY
TUSLAW AYDAN HAMRICK DL