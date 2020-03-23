      Breaking News
State ‘Stay at Home’ and Other Orders Kick In Tonight

Stark County Has First COVID-19 Death

Mar 23, 2020 @ 2:40pm

STARK COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just 14 days after Stark County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported that it now has its first death.

The Stark County Health Department says the patient was a 58 year old man who had underlying health conditions. They say he acquired COVID-19 from an unknown source.

This person was not the same man who had the county’s first confirmed case. While no names have been released, records show that the first confirmed case belonged to a man who was 53 years old.

Health officials say the man’s identity will not be released out of respect to his family.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Addresses Your Pets, Coronavirus, and Misinformation
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Terms Of Use