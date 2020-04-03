      Breaking News
AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Fall, Maybe Not for Long

Stark County has Fourth Confirmed COVID-19 Fatality

Apr 3, 2020 @ 4:32pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 82 year old Perry Township resident passed away from COVID-19 after a brief hospital stay, becoming Stark County’s fourth fatality from the virus.

The Stark County Health department tells WHBC News the woman passed following a sudden onset of illness that included a fever, cough, headache, nausea, vomiting and shortness of breath. They say she did have some preexisting medical conditions.

ODH figures show that Stark County now has a total of 79 confirmed cases and 14 hospitalizations.

