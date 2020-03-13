Stark County Has Second Case of Coronavirus
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department has reported a second confirmed case of the coronavirus belonging to a Stark County Resident.
Similar to the first case which was reported on Wednesday, March 11, the person has not traveled outside of Ohio and had no known exposure to the virus. Therefore, officials are saying the virus was contracted through community spreading.
The individual with the confirmed case is in their 50’s. Few other details involving the case are not available.
SCHD Nursing Director, Sherry Smith wants to tells WHBC News, “We will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this new case. We want to protect the privacy of the individual during this time of illness, and will contact anyone who needs to know or take action.”
Smith also wanted to emphasize the importance of the standard precautions that have been shared about reducing the spread such as:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand
sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces – doorknobs, light switches, keyboards, etc..
- And most importantly, stay home when you are sick.