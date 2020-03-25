      Breaking News
Wednesday Update: Another Death in Stark County, Testing Numbers Announced

Stark County Has Second Death From COVID-19

Mar 25, 2020 @ 4:57pm

STARK COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced this afternoon that there have been two more confirmed deaths in the state due to COVID-19. One of those two were here in Stark County.

The Stark County Health Department says the second death was a 93 year old woman. There is no word on if she had any pre-existing health conditions. Earlier this week, a 58 year old man became Stark County’s first confirmed death from the coronavirus. Health officials did say that he had previous health issues.

Stark County joins Cuyahoga and Franklin as the only other counties in Ohio with multiple deaths. There are 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stark County, per the latest numbers from the ODH.

