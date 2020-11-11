      Weather Alert

Stark County Health: Current Virus Surge Not Sustainable

Nov 11, 2020 @ 5:55am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hospitals and health departments are starting to become overwhelmed with the rising numbers of new patients.

Director of Nursing Services with the Stark County Health Department Sheri Smith says they can’t keep up with the contact tracing, and too many caregivers in the hospital are becoming ill themselves.

Smith says the current trend cannot be sustained for the next few weeks.

She says if you are exposed to someone with the virus, self-quarantine for 14 days.

And if you develop symptoms, add on 10 days of isolation.

