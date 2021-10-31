      Weather Alert

Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores – Week #1

Oct 31, 2021 @ 1:37am

Not a good first week of the OHSAA Playoffs for Stark County teams, as only 4 schools picked up wins out of the 12 schools that qualified for the playoffs.

Here are all the final scores from those 12 games:

 

McKINLEY 41 Solon 20

JACKSON 35 Strongsville 17

HOOVER 17 Worthington Kilbourne 0

MASSILLON 76 Columbus Independence 22

Stow 40 GLENOAK 12

Westerville South 32 LAKE 10

Poland Seminary 35 FAIRLESS 14

Perry (Lake County) 42 NORTHWEST 6

Youngtown Ursuline 48 CANTON SOUTH 20

Garretsville Garfield 28 SANDY VALLEY 13

Black River 15 EAST CANTON 0

Mogadore 21 CENTRAL CATHOLIC 13

Popular Posts
More Details About The Tragic Shooting On Alec Baldwin’s Movie
Britney Spears Is Still Mad At Her Family And Says “I Want Justice”
The First “Buzz Lightyear” Trailer with Chris Evans Is Here!
Ed Sheeran Gives Sneak Peak Of New Album
We Get To Hear New Beyoncé in Latest ‘King Richard’ Trailer
Connect With Us Listen To Us On