Stark County High School Football Playoffs Week 2 Matchups

October 31, 2022 2:47PM EDT
Stark County High School Football had a big week 1 in the playoffs and week 2 matchups are now out. Aside from a few instances of Stark on Stark eliminations, most of the teams that made it to the playoffs have advanced to the second round of the second season.

Division 1, Region 1:

Jackson Polar Bears @ Lakewood St. Eds Eagles
Canton McKinley Bulldogs @ Mentor Cardinals

Division 2, Region 7:

Columbus DeSales Stallions @ Lake Blue Streaks
North Canton Hoover Vikings @ Westerville South Wildcats
Canal Winchester Indians @ Massillon Tigers

Division 4, Region 13:

Struthers Wildcats @ West Branch Warriors
Akron Buchtel Griffins @ Northwest Indians
Canton South Wildcats @ Beaver Local Beavers

Division 5, Region 17:

Fairless Falcons @ Lake County Perry Pirates

Division 6, Region 21:

Canton Central Catholic Crusaders @ Mogadore Wildcats

Akron Buchtel vs Northwest is the Mix 94.1 radio game of the week. Columbus DeSales vs Lake will be the 1480 WHBC streaming game of the week.

All round two Ohio High School Athletic Association  playoff games will be played Friday, November 4th at 7:00 pm. All tickets must be purchased through the OHSAA website. Advancing teams will play in the third round on neutral sites to be determined by the Ohio High School Athletic Association at a later time. Those games will begin on November 12th. State championship games are once again being held at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton. State championship games run December 1st through the 3rd. For more in-depth coverage and insight, make sure to visit WHBCSports.com.

