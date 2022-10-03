Stark County High School Football Recap – Week 7

Canton McKinley takes down Lake

The Canton McKinley Bulldogs(3-4) made it three in a row with a huge win over the previously undefeated Lake Blue Steaks(6-1). An injury put an end to Lake’s unusual 2 quarterback system and the Blue Streaks couldn’t get their offense revved up enough to keep pace with the Bulldogs, who relied on sophomore running back Nino Hill 31 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs now sit atop of the Federal League and if they can maintain their position, they’ll have put themselves in the playoffs.

Hoover wins in Perry

The Hoover Vikings got their first road win of the year over the Perry Panthers thanks to a three headed monster of an offense. Quarterback Tyler Drylund went 14 of 24 throwing the football for 124 yards while picking up another 80 yards with his legs. Wide receiver Mason Ashby caught 9 of those throws for 79 yards and injured running back Luke Roach gritted out 99 yards on 20 carries.

Louisville snaps the streak

For the first time since 2019, the Leopards won in Louisville. Their come from behind win over the Green Bulldogs snapped a 13 game home losing streak that started in 2019. Senior quarterback Charlie Roberts finished with 180 total yards, throwing for two touchdowns, and running for another.

Tigers roar past Middletown

Massillon started slow but finished fast and they undoubtedly look ready for the second season. The Tigers welcomed Middletown (Delaware) and fell behind 12-0 early in the game but the Tigers reeled off 35 unanswered points, winning 42-24. Senior running back Willtrell Hartson had 28 carries, 198 yards and 3 touchdowns helping to propel the Tigers to 6-1 on the season. Willtrell Hartrson Highlights

Poochie Snyder wows

Two of the best quarterbacks in Stark County High School Football went at it in the battle of Poochie Vs. Colucci. Jack Poochie Snyder and his Canton Wildcats pulled off the win over Carson Colucci and the Fairless Falcons in a 39-38 game. Poochie delivered for his team when they needed it most, putting on a highlight reel worthy 41 yard QB run for a touchdown and a declaration that this was a “culture building win” and that the Wildcats have high hopes when it comes to the rest of the season. Poochie Snyder Highlights

Hell of a Game by our

Week 7 @1480whbc Player of the Week – @CsCatsFootball QB- @poochie_snyder!

Breaking ankles & the hearts of Falcons fans in a thrilling 39-38 come from behind win! pic.twitter.com/sW22L6AIFm — Kenny “The Roadman” Roda🎙🎧📻🏈⚾️🏀🏒⚽️ (@TheKennyRoda) October 1, 2022

