Stark County High School Football Week 8 Recap
The Blue Steaks bounce back
Week 8 of Stark County High School Football was all about redemption and it didn’t take long for the Lake Blue Streaks(7-1) to bounce back from their first loss of the season as they pounded the Hoover Vikings(5-3) in a 35-15 game. Lake’s two quarterback system was back in play and is still undefeated and it has lead the Blue Streaks to their first 7 plus win season since 2010 when that team went to the state semifinals.
Canton McKinley fights to .500
After 4 straight losses, the Canton McKinley Bulldogs(4-4) have rattled off 4 straight wins. Their Friday night win over the Jackson Polar Bears(4-4) and put themselves in control of their own destiny when it comes to the playoffs and a piece of the Federal League championship. Dante McIellan earned the title of WHBC Player of the Game for his defensive efforts, with a 69 yard pick six and a 9 yard scoop and score. The Bulldogs haven’t turned the ball over ONCE during their four game win streak, which is obviously a testament to a well coached team.
The first win of the season for the Marlington Dukes is 200 for Phil Mauro
It was two teams battling for their first win of the year, but the Marlington Dukes(1-7) were able to deliver Head Coach and Stark County legend Phil Mauro his 200th win over the Minerva Lions(0-8). Coach Mauro joined Billy Bebee and Kenny Roda on Saturday morning to reflect on his historic win.
West Branch on top of the Eastern Buckeye Conference
The beasts from the east delivered a game to remember, but it was ultimately the West Branch Warriors(7-1) that came out on top 43-35 against the Alliance Aviators(6-2)in the Carnation City. West Branch QB Dru Desheilds delivered 3 touchdowns through the air and two with his legs, which ultimately earned him WHBC Player of the Week.
Stark County High School Football Week 8 Scores
Jackson 23 – McKinley 40
Lake 35 – Hoover 15
Perry 35 – Green 38
Louisville 13 – GlenOak 48
Canisius (N.Y.) 7 – Massillon 42
Central Catholic 49 – East Liverpool 6
Tuslaw 7 – Canton South 49
Fairless 40 – Manchester 14
Northwest 28 – Triway 7
Orrville 39 – CVCA 38
West Branch 42 – Alliance 35
Marlington 31 – Minerva
Carrollton 39 -Salem 34
East Canton 47 – Tusc. Central Catholic 14
Newcomerstown 48 – Malvern 42
Sandy Valley 29 -Claymont 26
Garaway 49 – Tusky Valley 0
Warren JFK at St. Thomas Aquinas – canceled