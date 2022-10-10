Stark County High School Football Week 8 Recap

Credit: Twitter.com/TheKennyRoda

The Blue Steaks bounce back

Week 8 of Stark County High School Football was all about redemption and it didn’t take long for the Lake Blue Streaks(7-1) to bounce back from their first loss of the season as they pounded the Hoover Vikings(5-3) in a 35-15 game. Lake’s two quarterback system was back in play and is still undefeated and it has lead the Blue Streaks to their first 7 plus win season since 2010 when that team went to the state semifinals.

Canton McKinley fights to .500

After 4 straight losses, the Canton McKinley Bulldogs(4-4) have rattled off 4 straight wins. Their Friday night win over the Jackson Polar Bears(4-4) and put themselves in control of their own destiny when it comes to the playoffs and a piece of the Federal League championship. Dante McIellan earned the title of WHBC Player of the Game for his defensive efforts, with a 69 yard pick six and a 9 yard scoop and score. The Bulldogs haven’t turned the ball over ONCE during their four game win streak, which is obviously a testament to a well coached team.



The first win of the season for the Marlington Dukes is 200 for Phil Mauro

It was two teams battling for their first win of the year, but the Marlington Dukes(1-7) were able to deliver Head Coach and Stark County legend Phil Mauro his 200th win over the Minerva Lions(0-8). Coach Mauro joined Billy Bebee and Kenny Roda on Saturday morning to reflect on his historic win.

200 wins ✅

First Win at Marlington ✅

Love for Jackson ✅

Throwback Mustache 🚫 Coach Phil Mauro joined the huddle with thoughts on a career night Full Interview: https://t.co/ViJWEswr6H@MHSDukesfootbal @StarkCounty_OH @TheKennyRoda @JHSPolarBearsFB @ThirdBeebe pic.twitter.com/WBcUtCyUG5 — News-Talk 1480 WHBC (@1480whbc) October 8, 2022

West Branch on top of the Eastern Buckeye Conference

The beasts from the east delivered a game to remember, but it was ultimately the West Branch Warriors(7-1) that came out on top 43-35 against the Alliance Aviators(6-2)in the Carnation City. West Branch QB Dru Desheilds delivered 3 touchdowns through the air and two with his legs, which ultimately earned him WHBC Player of the Week.

Stark County High School Football Week 8 Scores

Jackson 23 – McKinley 40

Lake 35 – Hoover 15

Perry 35 – Green 38

Louisville 13 – GlenOak 48

Canisius (N.Y.) 7 – Massillon 42

Central Catholic 49 – East Liverpool 6

Tuslaw 7 – Canton South 49

Fairless 40 – Manchester 14

Northwest 28 – Triway 7

Orrville 39 – CVCA 38

West Branch 42 – Alliance 35

Marlington 31 – Minerva

Carrollton 39 -Salem 34

East Canton 47 – Tusc. Central Catholic 14

Newcomerstown 48 – Malvern 42

Sandy Valley 29 -Claymont 26

Garaway 49 – Tusky Valley 0

Warren JFK at St. Thomas Aquinas – canceled

Stark County High School Football Week 7 Recap