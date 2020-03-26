Stark County Hunger Task Force Amping Up Efforts to Feed Those in Need
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Hunger Task Force (SCHTF) officials are dedicated to fighting hunger in Stark County. With the onset of COVID-19 in Ohio, along with the recent closure of all Ohio schools, the SCHTF is amping up its efforts to feed those Stark County. The SCHTF tells WHBC News that over the last two weeks they have seen an increase in demand for emergency food. As a result, they are extending services in the following ways (from the SCHTF):
- Due to increased demand for emergency food our emergency pantry will now operate as a drive thru pantry. Clients will not need to pick up a ticket to go through our pantry. We will begin serving pre packed bags of food beginning at 9:15am Monday-Friday, effective Monday March 30th . Food will be distributed in the McKinley Ave. parking lot of the Ken Weber Community Campus. Volunteers will be stationed outside to direct the clients in their vehicles. Clients will need to present a photo ID to receive services. The hours for the emergency pantry are Mondays and Wednesdays 9:15am-3:35pm, Tuesdays 9:15am-2:35pm, and Thursdays and Fridays 9:15am-1:35pm. We will serve as many clients as possible during this time frame. Clients may visit the emergency pantry twice a month through the end of April.
- We will see an increased need for volunteers during this transition. If you are interested in volunteering for our drive-thru pantry, contact Operations Manager, Steve Smith as steve@starkhunger.org or by phone at 330-455-6667.
- Our agency is aware of the extra financial burden that families will be facing with the recent school closures. Local school districts are doing an amazing job providing food services Monday-Friday. Our Backpack for Kids program helps fill the gap during the weekend. Backpacks are grocery bags full of ready-made food; two breakfasts, two lunches, 2 snacks, juice, and fresh fruit. For the next two weeks we will be distributing bags to Stark County children in need. On Friday March 27th , and April 3rd parents and/or guardians can pick up Backpacks from 10am-2pm at the Ken Weber Community Campus. On Friday, March 27th , clients will be asked to pick up Backpacks by using the door on the McKinley Ave. side of the building that is marked for Goodwill donations. On April 3rd , the pick-up will be moving to the Cleveland Ave side of the building. There will be ample signage directing you to the appropriate entrance. Children do not need to be present to receive food. Clients must present a photo ID. If you have any questions about our Backpack for Kids program, contact Assistant Director, Stephanie Sweany at stephanie@starkhunger.org.
- Clients for both programs will need to meet income guidelines that are set by the USDA. Clients do not need to provide proof of income.
- We recommend clients follow our social media and website as starkhunger.org as we make updates to service.