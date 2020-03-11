Stark County Man Has Ohio’s Fourth Case of Coronavirus
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County has its first confirmed case of the COVID19 or coronavirus. The case was confirmed at Mercy Medical Center.
Governor Mike DeWine says the case belongs to a 53 year old man from Stark County. Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton says the man has no recent history of traveling and believes he contracted the virus through community spreading.
This is the fourth confirmed case in Ohio. 24 possible cases of the coronavirus are currently under investigation here in the Buckeye State. 21 tests have came back negative.