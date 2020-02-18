Stark County Officials Working Hard to Get Accurate Census Info Submitted
STARK COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The turn of the decade means a new census count is approaching. Officials are working hard to make sure everyone in Stark county is accounted four, something that has not been the case in the past.
“It is estimated that in the last census about a third of our population was not counted,” Canton Deputy Mayor Fonda Williams said on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook.
Williams says that missing third hurts the city in a great way financially. To prevent that from happening again, all residents in Stark County will receive four notifications to enter their census info by April 8.
Invitations to respond to the 2020 census will be delivered starting March 12. All American citizens will have census info requests delivered to them by April 1.