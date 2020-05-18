Stark County Sheriff Investigating Drive By Shooting Incident
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An East Canton man is behind bars, after being arrested in connection with a drive by shooting incident in the 3300 block of Orchard View Drive SE on Sunday night.
The Stark County Sheriff’s office tells WHBC news that it received a call about a drive by shooting taking place in the area just before 11 PM. Upon arrival, deputies noticed a house had been struck four times by bullets from a suspect vehicle passing by.
No one in the residence was struck by the shots. Following an investigation, 25 year old Jordan Harris, who lives just down the street from where the shooting took place, was arrested on multiple charges. Deputies say he resisted arrest and had to be subdued. The case remains under investigation.