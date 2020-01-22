Stark County Sheriff’s Office Find Man Who Shot German Shepherd

MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man is behind bars, after being arrested this afternoon for the shooting of a dog last week.
The Stark County Sheriff’s office reported that a three year old German Shepherd was found walking along side the road with gunshot wounds to its face about one week ago.
Today, the dogs owner was deemed responsible. Kevin Fishburn was arrested and booked into the Stark County Jail on one count of Prohibitions Concerning Companion Animal Felony 5.
The Sheriff’s office says the incident still remains under investigation.