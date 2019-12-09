Stark County Sheriff’s Office Gives Area Youth Special Holiday

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 40 kids from the area will have a special holiday season this year thanks to an annual tradition held by the Stark County Sheriff’s office. The fourth annual “Shop with a Sheriff” will take place on Saturday, December 14 at the Walmart on Atlantic Boulevard.
The children, who were selected through the Salvation Army will go on a shopping excursion throughout the store. Each child will shop along side a Sheriff’s Deputy, who will help them pick out needed items, gifts for loved ones and themselves.
This event was made possible through donations from the Stark County Deputies Association, the SCSO Wives Support Group and a grant provided by Walmart. Private donations were also made throughout the year to support this project.