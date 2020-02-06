Stark County to Honor Vietnam Veterans Next Month
STARK COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’ve been honored in the past, but this year they are hoping to do it much bigger. Sunday March 29th is Vietnam War Veterans day.
Director of The Stark County Veterans Service Commission Dee Ann Williams says a big celebration is scheduled and wants to make sure no one misses out like they have in the years prior.
She encourages all Vietnam Vets in the area to register for the event by calling the Stark County Veterans Service Commission’s office (330-451-7479).
The event is scheduled to take place at Washington High School from 1-3 PM. You can learn more about the event by checking out the interview with Williams on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook.