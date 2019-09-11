Stark County to Start Using New 9-1-1 Technology

STARK COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new technology is now available to dispatchers across Stark County that will allow them to help 9-1-1 callers; it could also save lives.
The new technology, which was referred to by Stark County Sheriff George Maier as the “Car Beam program” will provide those who call 9-1-1 with a link sent from the dispatcher. The person who made the call will then be connected to the dispatcher via video chat once they click the link that was sent to their phone.
Dispatch Center Supervisor Terry Curry says many times victims make a “silent” 9-1-1 call and cannot communicate, such as in a domestic violence situation. The new video chat technology is expected to help in those situations, along with many others.
Stark County is the first in Ohio to use the new technology. The technology was previewed earlier today on the Garry Rivers show. It will be on full display at a press-conference tomorrow afternoon.
Check out Garry’s full interview with Sheriff Maier and Terry Curry in the video below. (It begins at the 15:30 mark)
