Stark Courthouse Continues Mask Mandate
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some businesses, organizations and institutions still have coronavirus mask mandates in effect.
One of them is the Stark County Courthouse.
At the West Tuscarawas Street entrance, you must show proof of vaccination or wear a mask.
There’s still concern by the common pleas judges about the COVID death rate in the county compared to the rest of the state.
Court Administrator Dwayne Hemphill says it’s different than going to the store or a restaurant.
Jurors, for example, are required to be there.
There are three jury trial underway inside the courthouse this week.
Court visitors are also able to show an image of their vaccination card from their cell phone.
They can also be given a blue wristband that takes the place of constantly showing a vaccination card if asked.