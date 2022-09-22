Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity.

For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks.

If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can even check the available dogs online.

All have their shots and have been checked over by veterinarians.

The county continues to thank “Friends of the Pound” for their efforts toward visiting and walking the animals.