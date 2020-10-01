      Weather Alert

Stark Drops from Red to Orange, Numbers High in Mansfield Area

Oct 1, 2020 @ 3:20pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County has dropped from Red Level-3 to Orange Level-2 on Thursday’s weekly coronavirus color-coded map.

Stark spent one week at the higher level.

Stark joins Summit, Portage and Tuscarawas Counties at Level-2.

Carroll and Wayne are at Yellow Level-1.

Numbers High in Mansfield Area

Both Ashland and Richland Counties are at Red Level-3.

In fact, Richland County meets 6 of 7 indicators, putting them on a watch list for possibly being the first county to move to Purple Level-4.

Health officials there report a more than doubling of new daily cases, as well as more hospitalizations, ER and outpatient visits.

