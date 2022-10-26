Stark Early Voting Numbers Nearly Double From 2018

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of people are voting early, even when compared to the busy 2018 Election.

As of the end of the day Monday, over 4000 Stark County voters had cast an in-person ballot at the Board of Elections Office.

Compare that to 2300 at this time in 2018.

And over absentee ballots have been sent out across the county.

Also, there is an extra early voting day on Saturday.

Here is the early voting schedule from the Board of Elections, prescribed by the Secretary of State’s office…

October 12 – October 28 – 8:00 am – 5:00 pm (Monday – Friday)

October 29 – 8:00 am – 4:00 pm (Saturday)

October 31 – November 4 – 8:00 am – 7:00 pm (Monday – Friday)

November 5 – 8:00 am – 4:00 pm (Saturday)

November 6 – 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm (Sunday)

November 7 – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm (Monday)