Stark Elections Board: Get That Absentee Ballot Application In The Mail Soon

Apr 2, 2020 @ 4:29am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you plan on getting your Primary Election ballot cast by April 28th, there are three trips to a mailbox involved, so you’ll want to request an absentee ballot soon.

The first step is to print out then fill out a ballot application request and mail that.

The ballot will arrive at your home later.

Then you’ll need to mail the completed ballot itself; it must be postmarked before April 27th.

You can also drop off a completed ballot at the Board of Elections office at Route 62 and Regent Avenue NE in Canton on the 28th by 7:30 p.m.

The board is purchasing a large outdoor box where those ballots can be placed.

You can also call the Board of Elections at 330-451-8683 to request a ballot..

