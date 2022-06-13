Stark EMA, NWS, AccuWeather: Rough Night, Hot Days Ahead
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service says there’s a moderate risk for severe thunderstorms during the night Monday night.
AccuWeather says the main risk is destructive winds of 70 miles an hour or greater.
Heavy rain is also a good possibility, especially if there is more than one storm cell where you are.
This will be followed by an early-season heatwave starting Tuesday that will break temperature records.
A high of 98 is forecast for Canton on Thursday.
it’s been a few years since temps were in the upper 90s here.
The Stark County EMA is keeping on eye on the potential severe weather as well.
For Monday night’s weather, you may want to leave 1480 WHBC on low volume by your bed, or use a WeatherRadio or keep your phone nearby, to keep up with weather warnings.