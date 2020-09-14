      Weather Alert

Stark EMA: Still Need Prep for ‘Other’ Emergencies

Sep 14, 2020 @ 5:46am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – September is National Preparedness Month.

The theme this year is “Disasters don’t wait, make your plan today”.

Stark County EMA Director Tim Warstler says even as we try to navigate the coronavirus, we need to consider flooding, blizzards and the other “usual” disasters.

The Stark County Emergency Management Agency has been at the forefront when it comes to FEMA’s response to the pandemic.

They’re the ones who dole out the needed Personal Protective Equipment to first responders and others.

