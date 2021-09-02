      Weather Alert

Stark Fair Back, But Pandemic Impacts Persist

Sep 2, 2021 @ 6:20am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When you visit the Stark County Fair this weekend, you’ll notice the signs asking for patience.

The annual exposition doesn’t have the full complement of volunteers that are usually there.

That’s especially important out in the parking lots.

Fair Board President Dale Klick says it’s just like every other business out there, pandemic-impacted in some way.

On Day 3 of the fair on Thursday in the grandstand, there’s free harness racing at noon, and the Justin Moore concert at 8 p.m.

And it’s Spirit Day, with those wearing school colors able to purchase an amusement ride wristband for $13.

