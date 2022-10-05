Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Stark Gas Prices Back to $4 Mark

October 5, 2022 6:56AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re basically back to paying four dollars a gallon for gasoline again in Stark County.

The AAA average price Wednesday morning is $3.93.

That’s a 32-cent increase since Monday.

GasBuddy has stations still hanging on to lower prices in Canton and Perry and Jackson Townships as of Wednesday morning.

That deadly refinery fire and shutdown in Toledo gets much of the blame.

The national average price Wednesday morning is $3.83.

Statewide, it’s $3.91

